Goa: Sanitation eludes SGPDA market

Margao: It’s common for shoppers to come across piled-up waste along the periphery, clogged drains and strays loitering around the sprawling complex in the SGPDA mega retail market.

The planners, rulers presiding over the planning body, and vendors may have to face a simple question – do the piled-up waste, clogged drains and strays augur well for a mega retail market, where hygiene and sanitation has almost become a far cry?

This question assumes significance against the backdrop of the recent protest by the vendors against the maintenance fee hike effected by the SGPDA. And, this question further assumes significance in the light of the letter dashed off by the Veterinary hospital, Sonsodo to the Health Office and the Margao Municipal Council to set the ball rolling on the prevention and control of leptospirosis in the city, including the market areas.

Indeed, piled-up mixed waste near the fish cutting shed, accumulated for months now, is not only posing an eyesore but may become a health hazard as well. Incidentally, both the PDA and the MMC sought to blame each other for the accumulated waste disposal.

When The Goan again questioned PDA officials to shed light on the delay in disposing of the waste, an official of the planning bode, Paul Gomes pointed out that waste generated in the market is to be lifted away by the Margao Municipal Council. As far as clogged drains, Paul said the PDA has tendered the work and the drains will be unclogged in the next few days. He further claimed that waste from outside also finds its way into the PDA retail market.

Incidentally, the Margao Municipal Council had mulled imposing a fine on the SGPDA for not disposing of the waste accumulated in the retail market but is believed to have developed cold feet for reasons best known to the municipal officials.

Incidentally, PDA officials sought to link the market maintenance to the fees paid by the vendors occupying the market complex.

“The PDA incurs an expenditure of Rs 4.5 lakh per month towards the upkeep of the retail market complex. In return, the PDA does not recover even half the amount through maintenance fees charged @ Rs 10 per vendor,” Paul said.

He added: “The PDA had planned to hike the maintenance fee to Rs 50 per vendor per day to meet the maintenance cost, but they are not even ready to pay Rs 30 per day. How is the PDA supposed to look after the market upkeep maintenance?”

The vendors, however, have begged to differ. They pointed out that the PDA has failed to provide the bare minimum amenities in the retail market. President of Margao Fish Vendors Association Felix Gonsalves said the vendors are not opposed to paying the fees, but there’s no guarantee that the PDA will take care of the market maintenance.

“We had to go without water and light. In the absence of security personnel, there’s theft of fish in the market. Waste also finds its way into the market from outside since there is no security. The market drains are clogged,” he said, demanding to know why should the vendors pay the hike in fees when there’s no guarantee that the PDA will redress the issues raised by the vendors.

Even as the deadlock between the PDA and the vendors remains unresolved over the hike in the maintenance fee, shoppers and visitors may be looking forward to improved hygiene and clean surroundings in the sprawling mega retail market.

