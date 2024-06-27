Agonda Beach Fire Tragedy: Bihar Carpenter Charred To Death, 15 Properties Destroyed

Canacona: A carpenter from Bihar was charred to death while eight others had a lucky escape when about 15 huts, restaurants, and kitchens at two seasonal tourism properties were gutted in a major fire at Agonda beach in the wee hours of Wednesday.

While a number gas cylinders and AC units at the two properties exploded in the flames, the timely arrival of fire tenders saved dozens of houses in the densely populated residential locality of Dhavalkhazan from getting destroyed in the fire.

The two sea-facing properties – Soulmate Beach Huts and Omkar Beach Huts – which had already shut down for the off-season, had been leased from property owners and were located in the midst of residential houses on three sides.

About The Incident

According to local Panch Nilesh Pagui, a fire broke out in one property where a group of nine carpenters and welders had been at work till late Tuesday night to construct a shed.

As the fire began to spread rapidly, seven workers fled from the site and raised an alarm. They soon realised that one of the workers could not be located.

Loud blasts apparently from exploding gas cylinders and AC units caused further panic in the locality, as the local neighbourhood tried to extinguish the fire from spreading to their homes.

The Canacona Fire Station initially despatched one fire tender to the site. But with the raging inferno that had already engulfed the second property, a fire tender from Cuncolim was rushed to the site. Larger fire tenders from Margao and Curchorem were also dispatched to battle the flames.

The firefighters battled for about seven hours before bringing the fire under control at about 8 am in the morning.

Canacona Police Begins Investigation

As Canacona police began investigations into the incident, Canacona Police Inspector Harish Raut Dessai stated that the charred torso of a person had been noticed in the debris of one of the properties. About 15 huts, restaurants, and kitchens were also destroyed in the fire.

PI Dessai said a forensic team had been pressed into service to identify the deceased.

According to Canacona police, the forensic team identified the charred remains of the missing worker, who has been identified as Navin, a carpenter from Bihar. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

PI Dessai said the owners managing these two properties on lease from the landlords as well as the workers are being questioned as part of investigations.

“I have also summoned firefighters back to the site as some fire was still noticed in the debris, while a number of gas cylinders and A/C outdoor and indoor units were still seen amid the burning debris,” said PI Dessai.

While no one has been arrested so far, the Canacona police inspector did not rule out any arrests.

“Arrests, if any, will be effected after the outcome of the investigation. Work underway at the site during this time of the year does not seem proper and legal, but everything will come out in the investigation,” the officer stated.

Read Also Goa: PRAWAH Begins Crucial Probe Of Mhadei River Basin Amidst Water Dispute

According to Canacona Fire Station Officer Dhiraj Dessai, the person who was found charred to death in debris is a carpenter from Bihar, who was one of the workers on the property to build a shed.

“Since the owners of the two properties have not yet specified the items destroyed in the fire, the value of goods destroyed in the fire is yet to be evaluated. But it is believed that losses could be estimated at several lakhs of rupees. Police is in contact with the owners of both properties along with the workers as part of the investigations,” said Dhiraj Dessai.

Accidental Fire Suspected, 3 Taken Into Custody

Suspecting that welding work may have been linked to the fire, Canacona police said three persons have been taken into custody as part of investigations. Canacona SDPO Tikam Singh Verma said an FIR will be registered following further investigation and arrests, if any, will be carried out in due course.

“A fire accident case has been registered and three persons have been taken into custody for questioning,” said DySP Verma.

Asked to comment on the source of the fire, DySP Verma said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“Prima facie, it looks to be an accidental fire as there was some welding work going on even in the late hours of Tuesday. There was a lot of plywood and other wood stocked where carpenters were at work,” he said.