Goa: Margao Traffic Police Launch Drive Against Roadside Parking; 69 Challans Issued

Margao: The Margao Traffic Cell has cracked a whip against vehicles parked on the roads in the commercial capital.

Challans Issued

A total of 69 challans were issued to the traffic violators on Wednesday. Besides, the traffic personnel have clicked photographs of vehicles parked on the roads and notices will go to the owners from Thursday.

The action comes a day after Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai demanded action by the traffic police against vehicles parked on the roads. Margao Traffic Cell in-charge, PI S Dalvi informed that the drive was carried out in both the Margao and Fatorda areas of the city. “Each of the violators was issued a fine of Rs 500. The traffic cell will start issuing notices on the remaining violators from Thursday,” he said.

A traffic police team led by PI Dalvi covered the major roads in Fatorda, including the Ravindra Bhavan-Stadium road and found several four-wheelers parked on the roads. "The traffic team went around the roads in Fatorda and have initiated action. It is an offence to park vehicles on the roads,” PI Dalvi said. He said the drive against vehicular parking on the roads will continue.﻿