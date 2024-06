PONDA: A landslide occurred at Curti-Ponda while road-widening work was in progress, prompting Ponda police to cordon off the area and deploy a police team at the site to safeguard motorists and pedestrians.

About The Incident

Locals claimed the contractor had been widening the road without heeding their warnings of a possible landslide in the area.

A portion of the hill collapsed in the afternoon following morning rains. Locals fear similar landslides in the coming days.