Goa: Jetty Residents Who Lost Houses To Landslide Get Flats In Sada GRB Colony

﻿Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar while handing over the keys of a flat in GRB Colony Sada on Wednesday morning. | The Goan Network

VASCO: Two families at the Jetty in Vasco who recently had their houses damaged due to a landslide were shifted from the Cyclone Shelter home at Sancoale and were given temporary accommodation at the Goa Rehabilitation Board (GRB ) Colony in Sada on Wednesday morning.

Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar handed them the keys to a flat in the GRB Colony at Sada on Wednesday morning in the presence of his wife and Councillor Shraddha Amonkar.

Residents rehabilitated after landslide

Speaking to reporters, Amonkar said the families of Anita Parab and Saifullah Shaikh had been shifted to Cyclone Shelter at Zuarinagar after their houses were damaged in a recent landslide.

"The government shifted the family members to the Cyclone Shelter in Zuarinagar after following proper procedures. However, the families faced inconvenience at that location because it is like a dormitory and an open hall where there is no privacy,” said Amonkar.

“I then requested the Mamlatdar and Dy Collector to shift the family members to the nearby GRB colony, but the GRB said they can only give the premises on rent and that the rent will have to be paid by members of both families.”

“I met GRB Chairman Rajesh Faldessai and explained to him the entire situation. He immediately agreed to give us two flats in the GRB colony without charging any rent. He also gave us two keys of flats in GRB Colony which we offered to both families. They are very happy to return to Sada from an unknown place in Cortalim constituency," Amonkar added.

Authorities to offer compensation to affected families?

The MLA said the process has begun to take up construction of a retaining wall and efforts are being made to follow up with authorities to offer compensation to the affected families for the damaged houses.

“We have already informed the government about the vulnerable situation of some houses at Jetty, and I have even raised the issue in the recent assembly. Work on a retaining wall in an area of jetty is almost finalised while we are also taking up the proposal to build retaining walls in other parts of this area. We are also placing proposals for more retaining walls through the WRD to safeguard the houses of the people in the area," said Amonkar.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)