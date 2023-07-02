Goa: Downpour Triggers Landslide, Threatens Houses In Mapusa

The heavy downpour triggered a landslide which knocked down an electricity pole and pose severe threat to nearby houses at Rajvaddo-Mapusa late Friday night, Mapusa fire personnel informed.

According to an official attached to the Mapusa fire brigade, some boulders along with mud from a hillock collapsed due to incessant rain near the Janata High School at Rajvaddo, Mapusa.

An electricity pole was also damaged due to the landslide plunging the entire area into darkness. The landslide poses threat to at least four to five houses which are perched on top of the hillock.

Ward 20 councillor Prakash Bhivshet informed that there was threat to the lives of people living in those houses which are situated on top of the hillock.

“If it continues to rain heavily then there could be danger to the houses on top of the hillock. The disaster management authority should take immediate action to shift the people from these houses,” Bhivshet said.

On Saturday morning, the councillor employed the services of a JCB of the Mapusa Municipal Council to clear the road below the hillock.

The area which is prone to landslides has several houses and a prominent school on top of the hillock.

Rider injured at Nachinola

MAPUSA: A huge tree got uprooted and fell on a moving two-wheeler, injuring the rider on Saturday evening at Nachinola.

The rider who has suffered injuries to his head and legs has been shifted to the North Goa District Hospital for treatment.