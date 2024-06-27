Goa: Panaji's Maritime Leaders Gather For GMOA Gala, Celebrating Unity & Charity

Panaji: The Goa Maritime Officers Association (GMOA) recently hosted a highly successful event, showcasing camaraderie and community spirit through inspiring speeches, talented performances, and generous contributions to societal causes.

About The Event

The event, graced by distinguished personalities including Capt Venzy Viegas (MLA of Benaulim), CE Octavio Rodrigues (Captain of Ports, Goa), Capt Tushar Pradan (MUI General Secretary), Capt Norbert F Rebello (Founder of The Healing Centre), and Prasaf Sawant (Founder of Buoyancy Consultancy) alongside Anchor of Hope NGO run by the Marine Officers’ Wives, was a testament to unity and dedication within the maritime community.

A central focus of the event was the celebration of academic achievements, honouring recently graduated students from Class X and XII.

In a touching gesture of support, GMOA presented financial contributions to Capt Norbert F Rebello and Anchor of Hope NGO, recognising and endorsing their commendable efforts towards societal welfare.