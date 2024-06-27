Goa: PRAWAH Begins Crucial Probe Of Mhadei River Basin Amidst Water Dispute

Mapusa: The Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony (PRAWAH) is set to commence its much-anticipated inspection of the Mhadei river basin on July 4.

The inspection will start in Maharashtra, followed by a thorough examination in Goa on July 5 and 6. The committee will then proceed to the Karnataka region.

Statement Of Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar

Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar emphasised the significance of this initial visit, stating, “This is the first visit. Thereafter, they will have regular visits, perhaps every fortnight or on a monthly basis. This visit is crucial as it will bring to their notice the flow of water during the rains.”

PRAWAH’s decision to inspect the Mhadei basin follows the Goa government’s request for a joint inspection after reports surfaced that Karnataka had begun digging canals to divert water to the Malaprabha basin.

Inspection Itinerary

The inspection itinerary includes visits to lift irrigation projects in various parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The committee will also examine the Surla and Dhudsagar waterfalls and inspect the Anjunem and Amthane dams. Additionally, they will evaluate the Valvanthi River, which supports drinking water facilities and lift irrigation projects.

“Our engineers will be part of the inspection team, along with the chief engineers of Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka,” Shirodkar added.

The committee is also scheduled to visit the critical Khalsa and Bhandura spots on July 7.

About Ongoing Dispute Between Goa & Karnataka Over Diversion Of Mhadei River

The ongoing dispute between Goa and Karnataka over the diversion of the Mhadei river water has led the Goa government to file a petition before the Supreme Court, challenging the inter-state water dispute tribunal’s order on sharing the river water.

PRAWAH was established by the central government last year to ensure compliance and implementation of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s decisions.

A meeting of the PRAWAH committee is scheduled for July 8 in Bangalore to discuss the findings of the inspection.

This inspection is a crucial step towards resolving the long-standing water dispute between the states, ensuring a fair and sustainable management of the Mhadei river basin.