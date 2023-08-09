Activist Auda Viegas Calls On Govt To Order Crackdown On Vape Sellers

Activist Auda Viegas | The Goan

MARGAO: Women’s rights activist Auda Viegas on Tuesday called upon the government and the stakeholders to order a crackdown on sellers of vape and take preventive steps to control the new assault on education.

While calling upon the parents to remain vigilant, Auda told the media that the stores, which stock vape near the educational institutions, need to be regularly checked and if found, the license for such shops should be cancelled.

Drug abuse and vaping are worrying issues in Goa

“Educators say that drug abuse and vaping are major causes of concern among adolescents of course in Goa. We will go into the dental mode and wake up to the ground reality after it has spread to every nook and corner and the "vape lords" have amassed huge profits. Having come across school children. I am compelled to address this issue. Vaping and vapers are increasing and it is high time to stop it both by parents and teachers,” she said.

Auda said the producers of these Kandy Bar and Lost Mary etc, are advertising the puffs that each bar will give. “It is a disposable 'vape' and some are not. Some come in 13 flavours and go up to 34 flavours, since the flavour is very tempting to children, they are sold like hot cakes. They come in different shapes and can be carried around,” she said.

She added: “They are costly beyond the capacity of children to buy but where is the guarantee that once introduced, its addiction will not cause criminality and increase children in conflict with law? It is a puff that could cause nicotine addiction, criminality, mouth and throat irritation, coughing and wheezing, worsens asthma, chest pain, raised blood pressure, raised heart rate, upset stomach and nausea. Attendance, attention, and addiction will increase, depriving the child of his right to education.

Drug abuse and vapes are detrimental to child's development

With the puff intake we are slowly but surely destroying any hopes of the career of the child. One brand Lost Mary contains 2% nicotine and some contain more, which is highly addictive."

Saying that it is a fact that smoking is harmful, Auda said: “In vape, the nicotine content may vary but it is usually higher than a traditional cigarette. Addiction can potentially lead to several negative health impacts. Besides nicotine, e-cigarette aerosol can contain substances that harm the body. The risks of vaping to the vapers are lung-related health issues-lung scarring and organ damage and addiction,” she added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)