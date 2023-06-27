﻿Goa: Government Claims Significant Drop In Drug-Related Offenses

The State government on Monday claimed that the prevalence of drug-related offenses has significantly decreased as against concerning statistics indicating an increase in cases since 2021 with last year’s seizures escalating over Rs 5 crore.

Taking to social media on the International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared that stringent actions against the peddlers and users have led to a drastic reduction in drug-related offenses.

“Goa Police remains steadfast in its commitment to a Zero Tolerance Policy against Illegal Drugs, implementing precautionary and remedial measures to curb drug trafficking within the State. Through stringent actions targeting both peddlers and users, the prevalence of drug-related offenses has significantly reduced,” the CM tweeted.

These efforts, he stated, have contributed to a significant reduction in drug-related offenses.

“Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, let us unite to raise awareness and combat this global menace. Together, let us build a drug-free society, ensuring a promising future for our youth,” he added.

While the CM revealed the reduction in cases, official figures shared by Goa Police show otherwise. In 2021, a total of 121 cases were booked resulting in the arrest of 134 persons while in the following year, there was an increase with 155 cases leading to the arrest of 184 persons. As of the current year up to the ongoing month, 70 cases have already been reported with 85 arrests made.