International Day Against Drug Abuse 2023: Goa Looks Forward For Drug-Free Campus

Goa, a state which is fairly known for its drugs and alcohol consumptions has come up with a strong and sustainable prevention to address the drug abuse. On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed on June 26 (today), the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR), has called for the strengthened prevention to address the growing concern of substance abuse among students.

Words from officials:

The commission has demanded promotion of Prahari Clubs to ensure drug-free campuses. This will be executed by imposing a total ban on the possession or consumption of drugs and alcohol by students, within or outside the campus. "Prevention programmes in educational settings offer a ‘window of opportunity’ for the establishment of neural pathways that may protect against the development of drug and alcohol use problems. The state requires, a well-coordinated, sustainable response to reduce the harmful use of alcohol and drugs that seeks to improve the health and social outcomes for individuals, families, and communities. Therefore, now more than ever, it is critical to focus resources and efforts”, said Peter F Borges, Chairperson, GSCPCR.

The commission has also stressed on the need for capacity-building of stakeholders, counsellors and nodal teachers. It can take place by "creating a cadre of professionals" to provide a range of substance-use prevention and early intervention services and support.

