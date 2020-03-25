Zomato and Swiggy not working for you? Try these recipes by top chefs amid lockdown

Getting used to the self-quarantine life is taking a toll on pretty much all of us. It’s extremely important that we stay indoors right now but it’s also necessary that we let our househelps and cooks do the same as well. Which basically means, the ‘Masterchef’ in us must awaken now! But for most of us, cooking can be rocket science and with no Swiggy or Zomato to our rescue, we must fight this battle alone. But not to worry, as renowned chefs have taken to their instagram and youtube channel to share some easy to make, healthy recipes that newbies as well can ace.
Chef Kunal’s Banana Appam Pancake
Breakfast is definitely the most important meal of the day. Breaking the monotony of the regular corn flakes and mueslis, Chef Kunal Kapoor shares a very easy to do recipe of banana appam pancake. With very limited ingredients and an easy procedure to follow, these pancakes will surely help you start your day the right way.
Chef Ranveer Brar’s Vegetarian Burger
Bahar ka khanna is a big no-no right now! But what if that yummy bahar ka khanna can be made at home itself, in a healthy and nutritious manner? Masterchef judge Ranveer Brar shows us how to cook a delicious burger at home with a lot of veggies and less oil. Having shot this video before the days of social-distancing, Chef Ranveer has gracefully saved us from the routine dal chawal with this super easy to make vegetarian burger.
Chef Vicky Ratnani’s Bajra & Moong Lentil Khichdi
As rightly described by Chef Vicky, ‘soul comforting and immunity boosting’ is exactly what Khichdi is. At a time when our immunity is our biggest weapon in the battle against Coronavirus, chef Vicky cooks an extremely enticing Khichidi, that will definitely have everyone’s mouth watering. And with use of ingredients like bajra and moong, the khichdi is not only more delicious but way more nutritious as well! In Chef Vicky’s words ‘let food be your medicine and not medicine your food. Build your immunity and kill all the viruses!’
Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo’s Thai Omelet Clear Soup
Chef-restaurateur Seefah Ketchaiyo shares on her instagram an easy recipe of Thai Omelet Clear Soup. The dish requires very limited ingredients and is super easy to make as well. Having eggs at this time an essential protein intake and this soup just makes that a lot more yummy and a lot more Thai!
