No cook dessert recipes to try during self-isolation period

Sweet news: These desserts need no cooking
Add a dash of sweetness to this enforced isolation with these desserts recommended by Rachel Goenka, CEO & Founder of The Chocolate Spoon Company
No-Bake Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup pitted whole dates
1 cup ripe banana
½ cup oats
2 tsp flaxseeds
1/2 cup sliced almonds
1/2 cup peanut butter
4 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
1 cup rice krispies
1/3 cup mini chocolate chips
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (more if desired)
Pinch of salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Line an 8x8 dish with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a food processor add dates and banana. Blend until the mixture is broken up and looks mealy.
- Add in the rolled oats, almonds and flaxseeds and process for a few seconds just to help break up the oats.
- In a large bowl stir together peanut butter, honey, maple syrup and vanilla essence. Add the date/oat mixture to the bowl along with the puffed rice cereal, mini chocolate chips, cinnamon and salt. Stir to combine.
- Once the mixture is stirred together it should be sticky enough to stick together when pressed. If the mixture is not sticky enough add a little more honey.
- Add the mixture to the prepared dish and firmly press down into the pan. Let the mixture sit in the fridge for about an hour before cutting just to help firm up the granola bars. They can be eaten right away but will be a bit soft.
NO BAKE DARK CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE BARS
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup (120 g) digestive biscuit crumbs
• ¼ cup coconut flour
• ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
• 8 Tbsp. cream cheese, softened to room temperature
• 2 Tbsp. honey
• 1 tsp. vanilla extract
• 2 – 3 Tbsp. unsweetened almond milk
• ⅓ cup dark chocolate chips
• 1 tsp. coconut oil
• digestive biscuit crumbs, cacao nibs, or chocolate shavings, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Line a 9×4 pan with parchment paper, leaving a few inches of overhang on the sides to allow for easy removal. Set aside.
2. Add digestive biscuits, coconut flour, and cocoa powder to the bowl of a food processor and process until the digestive biscuits have broken down into fine crumbs. Add cream cheese, honey, and vanilla extract, and continue processing until the mixture sticks together and dough begins to form. If it seems too crumbly or dry, add a small splash of almond milk to reach a moister consistency. The dough should be moist enough to hold together when you press it between your fingers, but not so moist that it’s wet and sticky.
3. Transfer dough to your prepared baking pan and use a spatula or your hands to spread it evenly in the pan, making sure to press down firmly. Set aside.
4. Place chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl and heat on high in 30 second increments until melted and smooth, making sure to stir between each.
5. Pour chocolate over bars and use a spatula to spread it out evenly. Top with more digestive biscuit crumbs, cacao nibs, or chocolate shavings, if desired, and transfer pan to fridge for at least an hour to allow the bars to set.
6. When bars have set, remove from fridge and allow to thaw for a few minutes before using a sharp knife to cut into individual bars or squares. Store bars in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks or freeze for longer periods.
