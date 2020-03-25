No cook dessert recipes to try during self-isolation period

Sweet news: These desserts need no cooking

Add a dash of sweetness to this enforced isolation with these desserts recommended by Rachel Goenka, CEO & Founder of The Chocolate Spoon Company

No-Bake Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup pitted whole dates

1 cup ripe banana

½ cup oats

2 tsp flaxseeds

1/2 cup sliced almonds

1/2 cup peanut butter

4 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 cup rice krispies

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (more if desired)

Pinch of salt

DIRECTIONS:

- Line an 8x8 dish with parchment paper and set aside.

- In a food processor add dates and banana. Blend until the mixture is broken up and looks mealy.

- Add in the rolled oats, almonds and flaxseeds and process for a few seconds just to help break up the oats.

- In a large bowl stir together peanut butter, honey, maple syrup and vanilla essence. Add the date/oat mixture to the bowl along with the puffed rice cereal, mini chocolate chips, cinnamon and salt. Stir to combine.

- Once the mixture is stirred together it should be sticky enough to stick together when pressed. If the mixture is not sticky enough add a little more honey.

- Add the mixture to the prepared dish and firmly press down into the pan. Let the mixture sit in the fridge for about an hour before cutting just to help firm up the granola bars. They can be eaten right away but will be a bit soft.