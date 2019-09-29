Four fibre-rich corn recipes that'll leave you wanting more

Bhutte Ki Kees

Recipe: Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay - TV host, Author and Tea Sommelier

Ingredients:

- Ghee — 1 tbsp

- Cumin seeds —½ tsp

- Mustard seeds — ½ tsp

- Asafoetida or heeng pinch

- Grated ginger — 1 tsp

- Chopped green chili — 1 tsp

- Red chilli powder — ¼ tsp

- Turmeric powder — ¼ tsp

- Salt to taste, Sugar — ½ tsp

- Milk — ½ cup

- Chopped coriander — 1 tbsp

- Grated coconut —1 tbsp

Method:

- Take the corn kernels out of cob and grind them in a mixer grinder till it becomes a thick pulp.

- Heat ghee in a pan, add jeera and mustard seed and let them crackle.

- Add asafoetida, ginger, green chili, and turmeric powder.

- Add corn pulp and sauté while continuously stirring for four to five minutes.

- Now add red chili powder, salt, and milk. Cook, while stirring for 5-6 minutes. Corn pulp will change its colour.

- Serve garnished with grated coconut and chopped coriander.