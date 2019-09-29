Food

Four fibre-rich corn recipes that'll leave you wanting more

By Gita Hari

Cheese Corn Golgappa- The Shalimar Hotel's Gulmarg Restaurant
Bhutta or corn is an indispensable part of the Indian diet. Corn contains folic acid, potassium, and thiamine and some Vitamin C. It is also a good source of fibre.

Chefs and culinary experts share their favourite corn-based recipes...

Bhutte ki kees by Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay
Bhutte Ki Kees

Recipe: Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay - TV host, Author and Tea Sommelier

Ingredients:

- Ghee — 1 tbsp

- Cumin seeds —½ tsp

- Mustard seeds — ½ tsp

- Asafoetida or heeng pinch

- Grated ginger — 1 tsp

- Chopped green chili — 1 tsp

- Red chilli powder — ¼ tsp

- Turmeric powder — ¼ tsp

- Salt to taste, Sugar — ½ tsp

- Milk — ½ cup

- Chopped coriander — 1 tbsp

- Grated coconut —1 tbsp

Method:

- Take the corn kernels out of cob and grind them in a mixer grinder till it becomes a thick pulp.

- Heat ghee in a pan, add jeera and mustard seed and let them crackle.

- Add asafoetida, ginger, green chili, and turmeric powder.

- Add corn pulp and sauté while continuously stirring for four to five minutes.

- Now add red chili powder, salt, and milk. Cook, while stirring for 5-6 minutes. Corn pulp will change its colour.

- Serve garnished with grated coconut and chopped coriander.

Dahi Bhutteyan de Kebab at Taftoon Bar & Kitchen
Dahi Bhutteyan de Kebab

Recipe: Chef Milan Gupta

Restaurant: Taftoon Bar & Kitchen

Ingredients:

- Frozen corn kernels — 500 gm

- Chaat masala — 10 gm

- Jeera powder — 10 gm

- Black salt — 5 gm

- Salt to taste

- Dhaniya chopped — 8 gm

- Hung curd — 50 gm

- Green chilllies — 3-4 pcs

- Oil — 5 ml

Method:

- In a pan sauté corn kernels on high heat with green chilli and little salt.

- Coarsely chop the corn in a mixer.

- Add rest of the ingredients and mix well.

- Make round tikkis of 60 gm each.

- On a hot plate grill the tikkis from both sides.

- Serve hot with mint chutney

Chinese Style Corn curd by Chef Ananya Banerjee
Chinese Style Corn Curd

Recipe: Chef Ananya Banerjee - TV host and Cookbook Author

Ingredients:

- 1 tin cream style sweet corn 400 gm

- 1 cup corn flour

- White pepper powder —1/2 teaspoon

- Spring onion greens chopped 1 stalk

- Oil for deep frying for greasing

- Salt to taste

Method:

- Heat a pan. Mix together sweet corn, corn flour, salt, white pepper powder and add to the pan. Cook on high heat for five minutes or till the mixture thickens.

- Add spring onion greens and mix well. Remove from heat.

- Grease a plate or a barfi tray with oil and sprinkle with some corn flour; spread the sweet corn mixture on it, smoothing the surface. Set aside to cool.

- Cut out square or diamond shaped pieces and dust with some cornflour. Deep-fry the pieces till golden.

Thai corn scallion fritter at Republic of Noodles, Lemon Tree Premier
Thai Corn & Green Scallion Fritters

Recipe: Executive Chef Binish Baby, Lemon Tree Premier

Restaurant: Republic of Noodles

Ingredients:

- American sweet corn kernels —15 gm

- Red curry paste — 1tbsp

- Coriander root-garlic paste —1tsp

- Black pepper crushed — 1tsp

- Kaffir lime leaves — a few

- Spring onion chopped — 2

- Red chillies chopped — 2

- Baking powder a pinch

- Refined flour — 2 tbsp

- Oil for frying

- Salt to taste

- Chilli plum sauce for serving

Method:

- Mix all the ingredients, except oil,

together.

- Make a smooth mixture and roll into six equal balls.

- Flatten each ball into round fritters.

- Deep fry the fritters in medium hot oil till golden brown.

- Serve hot with chilli plum sauce.

