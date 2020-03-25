Worried about your health in quarantine? Celebrity fitness trainers are offering workout sessions online

With India under 21-day lockdown, and gyms closed, fitness enthusiasts are looking for ways to not turn into couch potatoes. With schools and colleges already coaching online, gym trainers have also moved on to providing virtual lessons.

Body Image

Yasmin Karachiwala is the woman behind celebs like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone having a toned bod. The muscle lady who runs Body Image has collaborated with Kat to share some at home workout amid this pandemic. Besides that she has a detailed guide on her Instagram as well as YouTube Channel.