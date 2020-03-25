Bollywood

Worried about your health in quarantine? Celebrity fitness trainers are offering workout sessions online

By FPJ Web Desk

Yasmin Karachiwala is the woman behind celebs like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone having a toned bod

With India under 21-day lockdown, and gyms closed, fitness enthusiasts are looking for ways to not turn into couch potatoes. With schools and colleges already coaching online, gym trainers have also moved on to providing virtual lessons.

Yasmin Karachiwala is the woman behind celebs like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone having a toned bod. The muscle lady who runs Body Image has collaborated with Kat to share some at home workout amid this pandemic. Besides that she has a detailed guide on her Instagram as well as YouTube Channel.

Pilates girl Namrata Purohit, who trains Bollywood starkids such as Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor has also taken to the virtual media to provide online consultation and coaching. She wrote on her Instagram, “Let’s workout together or let’s design a routine specially for you! Let’s utilise this time at home really really well and actually get super fit while we stay at home!! Together, let’s make the most of it!! Stay home, Stay safe but also STAY HEALTHY!"

A fitness station followed by Alia Bhatt, Sohfit, launched by Sohrab Khushrushahi is also conducting its online sessions for those in self quarantine. They are popular for their 40 day challenge that focuses on fitness, clean eating and community.

This is now our new normal. Weâve got this amazing community thatâs kept each other going. Couldnât ask for more to be honest. ââââââââââââââââ The situation is what it is, so Iâm going to urge all you people to be as positive as possible. A few quick points: âââââââââââââââââ - now more than ever take out 40 mins of your day for yourself and your own sanity and workout. Itâs super important. We have a lil more time on our hands - letâs use it productively; âââââââââââââââââ - essential services have not been shut down so we all still have access to groceries and food. Keep things simple - make food at home and eat just like our parents and grandparents did all those years back - they didnât have any of these options we have today and they are doing great; and âââââââââââââââââ - we @sohfitofficial are always here for you and will keep putting up workouts for all you people to do everyday. Just have a look at our stories or posts and youâll have your workout. ââââââââââââââââ Lastly, look at it this way - we went into the lockdown looking a certain way - and we could all come out of it a lot fitter - maybe even unrecognisable to most people - thatâs a plus! Weâre in this together people - letâs deal with stuff one day at a time. #sohfit #stayhomestaysafe

Launched by Jennifer Vaughan Maanavi and Tanya Becker, Physique 57 specialises in barre workout and is now approaching its clients for an online class via Zoom video calling app.

Powered by the explosively fun Bollywood culture, Bombay Jam is the ultimate dance fitness total body workout that is effective, safe, and easy to follow and packed with authentic B-town flavour.

