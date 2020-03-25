Worried about your health in quarantine? Celebrity fitness trainers are offering workout sessions online

With India under 21-day lockdown, and gyms closed, fitness enthusiasts are looking for ways to not turn into couch potatoes. With schools and colleges already coaching online, gym trainers have also moved on to providing virtual lessons.
Body Image
Yasmin Karachiwala is the woman behind celebs like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone having a toned bod. The muscle lady who runs Body Image has collaborated with Kat to share some at home workout amid this pandemic. Besides that she has a detailed guide on her Instagram as well as YouTube Channel.
Namrata Purohit
Pilates girl Namrata Purohit, who trains Bollywood starkids such as Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor has also taken to the virtual media to provide online consultation and coaching. She wrote on her Instagram, “Let’s workout together or let’s design a routine specially for you! Let’s utilise this time at home really really well and actually get super fit while we stay at home!! Together, let’s make the most of it!! Stay home, Stay safe but also STAY HEALTHY!"
Sohfit
A fitness station followed by Alia Bhatt, Sohfit, launched by Sohrab Khushrushahi is also conducting its online sessions for those in self quarantine. They are popular for their 40 day challenge that focuses on fitness, clean eating and community.
Physique 57
Launched by Jennifer Vaughan Maanavi and Tanya Becker, Physique 57 specialises in barre workout and is now approaching its clients for an online class via Zoom video calling app.
Bombay Jam
Powered by the explosively fun Bollywood culture, Bombay Jam is the ultimate dance fitness total body workout that is effective, safe, and easy to follow and packed with authentic B-town flavour.
