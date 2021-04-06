World Health Day 2021: Quick and easy must-try recipes with less than 5 ingredients

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7.
A healthy diet is something that is very important to induce overall health. Some people believe that the key to being healthy and fit is to eat less but that is a huge misconception. The key is to eat right.
Here are a few quick and easy healthy recipes that you can make with less than 5 ingredients:
Grilled Butter Chicken
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Marinating and Grilling: 10 minutes
Makes:12 servings
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 fresh thyme sprigs
4 garlic cloves,halved
12 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
Directions:
Place the buttermilk,thyme, garlic and salt in a large bowl or shallow dish. Add chicken and turn to coat. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight, turning occasionally.
Drain chicken, discarding marinade. Grill, covered, over medium heat until a thermometer reads 165°, 5-7 minutes per side.
Breakfast Sweet Potatoes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Baking Time: 45 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients:
4 medium sweet potatoes
1/2 cup fat-free coconut Greek yogurt
1 medium apple, chopped
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1/4 cup toasted unsweetened coconut flakes
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400°. Place potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake until tender, 45-60 minutes.
With a sharp knife, cut an ‘X’ in each potato. Fluff pulp with a fork. Top with remaining ingredients.
Test Kitchen Tips:
To microwave the potatoes, scrub them and pierce with a fork, place on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 12-14 minutes or until tender, turning once.
If you have a sweet tooth, add some chocolate chips to the topping.
Pina Colada Carrot Salad
Prep Time/Total Time: 10 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients:
30 grams julienned carrots
1 cup green grapes halved
3/4 cup pina colada yogurt
⅓ cup salted dry roasted macadamia nuts, chopped
Lemon wedges
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine carrots, grapes, yoghurt and macadamia nuts, toss to coat. Squeeze lemon wedges over salad before serving.
