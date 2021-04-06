Food

World Health Day 2021: Quick and easy must-try recipes with less than 5 ingredients

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7.

A healthy diet is something that is very important to induce overall health. Some people believe that the key to being healthy and fit is to eat less but that is a huge misconception. The key is to eat right.

Here are a few quick and easy healthy recipes that you can make with less than 5 ingredients:

  1. Grilled Butter Chicken

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Marinating and Grilling: 10 minutes

Makes:12 servings

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 fresh thyme sprigs

4 garlic cloves,halved

12 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

Directions:

Place the buttermilk,thyme, garlic and salt in a large bowl or shallow dish. Add chicken and turn to coat. Refrigerate 8 hours or overnight, turning occasionally.

Drain chicken, discarding marinade. Grill, covered, over medium heat until a thermometer reads 165°, 5-7 minutes per side.

  1. Breakfast Sweet Potatoes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Baking Time: 45 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes

1/2 cup fat-free coconut Greek yogurt

1 medium apple, chopped

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 cup toasted unsweetened coconut flakes

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°. Place potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake until tender, 45-60 minutes.

With a sharp knife, cut an ‘X’ in each potato. Fluff pulp with a fork. Top with remaining ingredients.

Test Kitchen Tips:

To microwave the potatoes, scrub them and pierce with a fork, place on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 12-14 minutes or until tender, turning once.

If you have a sweet tooth, add some chocolate chips to the topping.

  1. Pina Colada Carrot Salad

Prep Time/Total Time: 10 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients:

30 grams julienned carrots

1 cup green grapes halved

3/4 cup pina colada yogurt

⅓ cup salted dry roasted macadamia nuts, chopped

Lemon wedges

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine carrots, grapes, yoghurt and macadamia nuts, toss to coat. Squeeze lemon wedges over salad before serving.

