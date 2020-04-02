Ram Navami 2020: From Sabudana kheer to Panakam; recipes with minimum ingredients

Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram is being celebrated on April 2, 2020. The auspicious festival that is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra, is one of the most important Hindu festivals and is widely celebrated across the country. From performing pooja to listening to Ramayana, there are a list of Ram Navami processions that devotees conduct. And just like any other festival, Ram Navami is also incomplete without some traditional delicacies. Here are some quarantine friendly, easy recopies that require minimum ingredients:

Panakam

This traditional drink is easy to make with just three ingredients that are easily available in your pantry. Panakam is a traditional South Indian drink that is prepared on the occasion of Ram Navami and served as prasadam. The drink is made by mixing jaggery powder in water and adding some lemon juice, with a pinch of spices like green cardamom and ginger powder. All you need to do is stir the mixture well and serve it cold.