Ram Navami 2020: From Sabudana kheer to Panakam; recipes with minimum ingredients

Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram is being celebrated on April 2, 2020. The auspicious festival that is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra, is one of the most important Hindu festivals and is widely celebrated across the country. From performing pooja to listening to Ramayana, there are a list of Ram Navami processions that devotees conduct. And just like any other festival, Ram Navami is also incomplete without some traditional delicacies. Here are some quarantine friendly, easy recopies that require minimum ingredients:
Panakam
This traditional drink is easy to make with just three ingredients that are easily available in your pantry. Panakam is a traditional South Indian drink that is prepared on the occasion of Ram Navami and served as prasadam. The drink is made by mixing jaggery powder in water and adding some lemon juice, with a pinch of spices like green cardamom and ginger powder. All you need to do is stir the mixture well and serve it cold.
2. Sabudana Kheer
Sabudana Kheer is made with tapioca pearls, milk, sugar and a pinch of cardamom powder. The popular sweet pudding is quite popular and is consumed while observing fasts. With easy to make recipe and only 4 ingredients, the tapioca pearl milk pudding aka sabudana kheer is the perfect desert for Ram Navami 2020.
3. Neer Mor
Neer Mor is the South Indian name for spiced buttermilk also known as chaas. Neer Mor is offered to Lord Ram on Ram Navami and is also given as a prasad. Just add a tadka to your regular buttermilk and add some coriander leaves to turn it into Neer Mor.
A few other recipes you can try at home this Ram Navami are Kala Chana Sundal, potato curry, Payasam, Kaju barfi and more.
