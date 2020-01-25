Make delicious tricoloured phirni, idlis and sandwich with recipes from top chefs this Republic Day

Ingredients:

· ¼ cup of basmati rice

· 1 litre full fat milk

· ¾ cup of sugar

· 1 tsp green cardamom powder

· ¼ cup of orange marmalade

· ¼ cup of pistachios paste

· Few strands of saffron

Methods:

1. Soak the rice in water for 10 minutes and then drain the water completely

2. Pulse the rice in a mixer grinder, then soak the mixture in cold water

In the meantime, heat the milk in a separate pan. Add the crushed rice along with cold water in the boiling milk and keep the flame low. Simmer this mixture for 7-8 minutes till it becomes thick

3. For the Orange: Take out one-third of the phirni in a separate bowl and allow it to cool down. Mix it with orange marmalade and some saffron

4. For the White: Meanwhile, add sugar to the rest of the phirni that is still in the pan. Cook it for 2-3 minutes. Now take out half of that phirni in another bowl and allow it to cool down

5. Green: Add the pistachio paste and green cardamom powder to the phirni left in the pan and mix it well

6. Garnish all the three varieties of phirni with almond shavings, crushed pistachios and a few strands of saffron

7. Serve this colourful phirni recipe warm or chilled

Tricolour Idli and sandwich recipes by Vibhav Verma, Executive Chef, Grand Mercure Bangalore

TRI COLOR IDLIS

Ingredients

3 Cups Rava (Semolina)

5 Cups Curd

Salt To Taste

½ Fresh Coriander & Mint

2 Green Chillies

4 Tomatoes

2 Tbsp Urad Dal

1 Red Chilli

2 Tbsp Oil

Method

1. Mix Rava, curd and salt in a bowl and allow it to rest for 4-5 hrs.

2. Green paste: Grind the coriander and mint leaves together with some salt.

3. Red Paste: Blend chopped tomatoes, urad dal, red chilli and salt together. Add some oil and puree well. You can add garlic if you want.

4. Now divide the Rava batter into three parts.

5. Mix red tomato paste to the one bowl.

6. Green to another bowl.

7. Leave one as white.

8. Grease your idli maker with oil and fill the three colour batter in that one by one.

9. Steam for about 10 minutes.

10. Serve idlis with sambhar and coconut chutney.

TRI COLOR SANDWICH

INGREDIENTS

8 slices of white bread

8-10 spinach leaves

3 green chillies

Grated coconut

3-4 dry red chillies

50 gm cottage cheese shredded

3 tablespoon mayonnaise

Butter

Salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Blanch the spinach for 2 min. When it cools off then puree it with green chillies and ½ teaspoon salt.

2. Make a fine paste of coconut with dry red chillies and ½ teaspoon salt with 2 spoons of water. This would make Saffron layer of the sandwich.

3. Cut the edges of bread slices.

Apply melted butter on one side of all the slices.

4. Apply the green paste generously on a slice and make that slice as a bottom layer.

5. Place one slice over it and apply mayonnaise on the other side of that slice. Sprinkle the paneer over it so as to make a smooth layer.

6. Place the third slice over it and apply saffron paste uniformly over it. Place the fourth slice over it as a top layer.

7. Tricolour sandwich is ready to be served.