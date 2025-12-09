Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli

Delhi’s nightlife has a new star. Yet another celebrity has entered the hospitality business. Sunny Leone along with entrepreneur and actor, Sahil Baweja Sunny has launched Potions: Cocktail Theatre at Ambawatta One, Mehrauli. With sweeping views of the iconic Qutub Minar, this new destination aims to redefine how people experience cocktails.

A new era of performance-driven mixology

According to their release, At Potions, cocktails aren’t just drinks; they are stories and theatrical acts. The concept positions bartenders as performers who craft beverages that unfold like emotional narratives. Instead of flipping through a standard menu, guests embark on a curated journey where each cocktail mirrors a mood, moment, or memory.

The inaugural beverage program, led by industry expert Kamal Kohli, opens with a dramatic theme titled “Love & Its Aftermath.” Designed like a scripted season rather than a traditional list of drinks, this series explores the unpredictable stages of modern romance and humour to heartbreak and rediscovery.

A culinary line-Up that complements the show

To match the bold creativity behind the bar, the kitchen serves a refined selection of Indian tandoori plates and Mediterranean-European grills. The menu focuses on small and sharing plates, ensuring food becomes part of the immersive storytelling rather than a separate experience.

The interiors further elevate the theatre-forward vision. Potions draws attention with its striking contrast: a pristine white fort-style facade opens into a deep, black volcanic stone cave. The monochrome design continues onto the terrace, softened thoughtfully with lush greenery. Against the backdrop of the Qutub Minar, the venue feels like a dramatic stage set for unforgettable evenings.

Celebrities in the restaurant business

Potions also reflects a growing trend, Bollywood celebrities stepping into hospitality. Over the past few years, several stars have opened restaurants, bars, and cafés, especially in Mumbai, which has become a hub for celebrity-owned culinary ventures. Notable examples include Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian, Badshah’s Dragonfly Experience, Sanjay Dutt's Solaire, Gauri Khan's TORII, Shankar Mahadevan's Malgudi and more. With Sunny Leone joining the list through Potions, the trend continues to shape India’s food and nightlife scene.