5 things you should know about Republic Day’s chief guest and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who is the chief guest for this year’s republic day celebration has caused a lot of stir in his country and India. The 64-year-old ex-army captain has had the world talking about him with unapologetic and open hatred for women, lgbtqi+ and indigenous communities.

Bolsonaro will start his four-day visit to India today, apart from witnessing the Republic Day parade as the Chief Guest, his visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with India in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence.

Here’s all you need to know about the third Brazil president to visit India:

His rise to fame from military to politics

Before Bolsonaro became a part of dinner table conversations, he served in Brazil’s military for seventeen years. Bolsonaro retired as an army captain in 1988 and was elected as a member of the Rio de Janeiro city council in 1989.

Fast-forwarding two years, he won a seat Rio de Janeiro in Brazil's federal Chamber of Deputies. Bolsonaro held onto the post for seven long terms.

During his time as the federal deputy for the lower chamber of Congress, Bolsonaro gained popularity as the far-right politician with sexist, homophobic and racist views.

After Brazil’s tragic economic crisis from 2014 to 2018, Bolsonaro announced himself as a presidential candidate in 2018.