 Zwigato OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kapil Sharma's Film Online
The film is directed and written by Nandita Das and Samir Patil

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 09:59 PM IST
Zwigato OTT Release Date | Trailer

Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in theatres on March 17, 2023. It is scheduled to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Zwigato?

The film is scheduled to release on October 25, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The film is set in Bhubaneswar and explores the life of Manas, a factory floor manager whose life turns upside down when his company fires him. Manas grieves for his job and finds himself in a very difficult situation. After discussing it with his wife and two children, he decides to work as a food delivery rider. Will Manas be able to find success in his new job?

Cast

The cast of the film includes Kapil Sharma as Manas Singh Mahto, Gul Panag, Shahana Goswami as Pratima Mahto, Sayani Gupta, Tushar Acharya as Raghu, Swanand Kirkire as Govind Raj, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Prasanjeet Mohapatra and Abhishek Giri, among others.

All about Zwigato

The film is directed and written by Nandita Das and Samir Patil. It is produced by Sameer Nair, Nandita Das and Deepak Segal under the banner of Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. Ranjan Palit has done the cinematography and Sagar Desai has composed the music of the film.

