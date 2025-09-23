 Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours As Thousands Pay Emotional Tribute In Assam
Singer Zubeen Garg was laid to rest with full state honours in Assam on Tuesday, September 23. Thousands of fans gathered at Kamarkuchi Village in Sonapur to pay their respects. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended. Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 due to breathing difficulties while scuba diving

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image

Singer Zubeen Garg was laid to rest with full state honours in Assam on Tuesday (September 23). Thousands of fans gathered at crematorium in Kamarkuchi Village in Sonapur to pay their last respects to the singer.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju attended Garg's funeral on behalf of the central government. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his last respects to the singer at the cremation ground.

Zubeen passed away in Singapore on September 19, leaving fans and the nation in shock. He breathed his last while scuba diving.

His mortal remains were flown to Delhi and then transported to Assam on a commercial flight, arriving in Guwahati on Sunday morning. A sea of fans gathered to pay their last respects, with several heart-wrenching visuals circulating on social media, capturing the collective grief of a nation mourning the loss of one of its most beloved voices.

article-image

Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival. According to festival organisers, he faced breathing difficulties while scuba diving, which led to his untimely death.

Amid circulating allegations of foul play, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a fresh post-mortem would be conducted as part of the ongoing investigation.

The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Guwahati Medical College and will be supervised by a team from AIIMS Guwahati. The Chief Minister confirmed that the singer’s family has provided their consent for the procedure.

“This step is being taken in response to public demand and to ensure complete transparency in the investigation,” CM Sarma stated.

