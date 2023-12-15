When Zeenat Aman entered the realm of social media in February 2023, the public was unprepared to witness a facet of the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress that had been hidden from the public eye for an extended period. However, Aman established a connection with the millennial and Gen Z generations as she candidly shared her personal experiences as a woman, resonating immediately with a wide audience.

Read Also Zeenat Aman Shares Details About An Embarrassing Moment With Son Zahaan During Their Holiday In...

In her recent post on Instagram, the actress shared a long note on the jubilation on acquiring 500k followers on the photo-sharing app. Her post reads, "My Romeo is nowhere in sight, but I did see the ticker on my profile quietly cross the 500k followers count. It is simply extraordinary to me that I can connect with quite literally hundreds of thousands of you through this page. It has been an invigorating experience, for my self and no doubt my career. In these past months I have also observed the many deceits of social media. So while I will thank you for your love, i will first say - don’t take social media too seriously. It is such a powerful tool. Use it to inspire, entertain and connect you. Not to fan your insecurities, ignite your envy or inject your venom. Now, I would be amiss to not express the extent of my gratitude. Our community and its growth has been entirely authentic and organic. And the love I have received is overwhelming. Thank you for sharing your memories, stories and appreciation with me both online and offline. I am honoured and delighted by you."

Read Also Zeenat Aman Shares Details About An Embarrassing Moment With Son Zahaan During Their Holiday In...

Netizens can surely do a poll to pick their favourite Zeenat Aman post from her feed, but if you ask us, we absolutely love this lesson on standing up for yourself, which she shared while posting a late birthday wish for her co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Check out this post.

On the professional front, Aman is set to team up with contemporary Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol for Manish Malhotra's next production Bun Tikki, which will be helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari.