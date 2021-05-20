Zareen Khan talks about playing a lesbian in 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele', and her relationship with her mother

It’s been a struggle for you with your mother being unwell, how are things now?

My mother was in the hospital, but she is feeling better now. Her diabetes suddenly shot up... so she was admitted to the ICU. By the grace of God and everybody’s prayers, she is much better.

How would you describe your relationship with her?

I have the best relationship with my mother. She is my guide. And now the relationship that we share is different — I have become her parent. Even if I turn 50 years old, I shall remain her daughter. She will be my mother. Even today if I have to do something, I ask her. In fact, I go to her for every small thing and seek her permission. I will always be my mother's daughter; that umbilical cord has not yet been cut but rather it has been reattached strongly. My mother is my world, my life and my everything!