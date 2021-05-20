Zareen Khan talks about playing a lesbian in 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele', and her relationship with her mother

She was supposedly discovered by Salman Khan when she was a body double of Katrina Kaif for a film. And, after her debut opposite Salman Khan in Veer, Zareen became an overnight sensation and went on to do a slew of films playing the “typical heroine”. But this time, Zareen says she will surprise her fans as she takes on a challenging role of a lesbian in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Here, the actor talks about the film, her philosophy in life and lessons learnt from her journey in Bollywood. Excerpts:
Tell us about your movie Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, we hear it's a lesbian love story.
Yes, it’s a lesbian’s story. I don’t want to take away the excitement about the film by revealing too much. It’s a very clean, beautiful emotional story. There are no 'controversial' scenes in the film. I have a girlfriend and we are in love. Love is love and it doesn’t matter whether it’s towards a girl or a boy — it is not going to be any different. It feels the same whether it’s a boy or a girl.
It’s been a struggle for you with your mother being unwell, how are things now?
My mother was in the hospital, but she is feeling better now. Her diabetes suddenly shot up... so she was admitted to the ICU. By the grace of God and everybody’s prayers, she is much better.
How would you describe your relationship with her?
I have the best relationship with my mother. She is my guide. And now the relationship that we share is different — I have become her parent. Even if I turn 50 years old, I shall remain her daughter. She will be my mother. Even today if I have to do something, I ask her. In fact, I go to her for every small thing and seek her permission. I will always be my mother's daughter; that umbilical cord has not yet been cut but rather it has been reattached strongly. My mother is my world, my life and my everything!
Despite living in modern times, people still differentiate between a son and a daughter...
I don't understand that. Why can’t a daughter be a daughter and still be doing these things for her parents? I don’t know why we differentiate. I feel a son is a son till he gets a wife, but a daughter is a daughter all her life. But, still the credit goes to a son. Why so?!
What's your philosophy of life?
I take each day as it comes. I like to live in the moment rather than being sad about the past or over-thinking about the future. The present is called present because it is there for a particular reason. It’s a gift we should enjoy and be in the present. We come alone in this world and shall go alone. We meet a lot of companions here, but we have to go alone. Whatever time we are spending here and whoever we meet in our lives, we learn something from them. It’s a journey that we all go through. We are like humsafar... friends. But the fact is akele aayen hai akele hi jayenge.
Lastly, what's your relationship status?
I’m not looking forward to getting into a relationship or looking for a man. I don’t believe in planning things. As and when it happens, it will happen… jab jo hoga dekha jayega.
