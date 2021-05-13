'I was more than 100kg, and now that I am half the weight, they call me fat': Zareen Khan on body shaming in B-town

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan, who has been missing in action for a while, currently features in the latest film "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele".

Khan, who made her debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 film “Veer” said that although she was on the heavier side during her college days, she was only body-shamed after stepping in Bollywood.

In an interview with a leading daily, Zareen recalled that she weighed more than 100 kg during her school and college days. However, no one dared to call her names given her built, let alone bully.

However, she was body-shamed after entering films stating, “I thought 'I did not face this when I was more than 100kg, and now that I am half the weight, they call me fat!'"

She further added that it did not affect her, she wanted people to judge her based on acting skills and not weight, colour, or height.

“There are people in the film industry who go all out to say that body-shaming should not be done. However, when they make a film, they only want zero-sized girls for their movie. There is a lot of show-offs and double standard in our industry,” said Zareen.

Speaking of Zareen's upcoming projects, she has a few films in her kitty but shooting of all her projects came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’, based on the theme of homosexuality. The Harish Vyas directorial has done the rounds of the film festival circuit. The film casts Anshuman Jha as a gay man named Veer and Zareen as a lesbian woman named Mansi. The story follows their road trip from Delhi to McLeod Ganj, and how they are forced to become friends.

"Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele" released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.