Zareen Khan & Shivashish Mishra Breakup After Dating For 3 Years, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan and Bigg Boss 12 fame Shivashish Mishra have reportedly parted ways after dating each other for over three years. Shivashish is a businessman and he had participated in Salman Khan's controversial reality show as a commoner.

According to a report in ETimes, their breakup has been mutual and they parted ways amicably. The news was confirmed by one of their close friends. They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, Shivashish has not deleted pictures and videos with Zareen from his official Instagram account.

Neither Zareen nor Shivashish reacted to reports of their breakup yet. In fact, several reports also stated that the duo broke up in 2023.

In July 2023, Zareen appeared on Bharti Singh's podcast in which she revealed that she has no plans of getting married. "Nobody approaches on my face, if they are trying then I don't know. Mujhe nahi karni shaadi... I never want to get married. The way things are these days, shaadi hui teen mahine mein chod diya. Jis tarah khana swipe kar ke bula rahe hai log, us tarah insaan bhi swipe kar ke. So the world is very weird," she had said.

Zareen made her acting debut with the 2010 film Veer, opposite Salman Khan. She has also been a part of films like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and Aksar 2. She has also featured in Punjabi films like Jatt James Bond and Daaka. The actress was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele with Anshuman Jha.

Zareen and Shivashish had reportedly met through their common friend, actor Karanvir Bohra, who appeared on Bigg Boss 12 with Shivashish.