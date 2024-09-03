 Zareen Khan & Shivashish Mishra Breakup After Dating For 3 Years, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentZareen Khan & Shivashish Mishra Breakup After Dating For 3 Years, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Zareen Khan & Shivashish Mishra Breakup After Dating For 3 Years, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Zareen Khan and Shivashish Mishra started dating each other in 2021

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan and Bigg Boss 12 fame Shivashish Mishra have reportedly parted ways after dating each other for over three years. Shivashish is a businessman and he had participated in Salman Khan's controversial reality show as a commoner.

According to a report in ETimes, their breakup has been mutual and they parted ways amicably. The news was confirmed by one of their close friends. They have also unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, Shivashish has not deleted pictures and videos with Zareen from his official Instagram account.

Neither Zareen nor Shivashish reacted to reports of their breakup yet. In fact, several reports also stated that the duo broke up in 2023.

Read Also
Zareen Khan On Marriage After Breakup With Shivashish Mishra: 'Khane Ki Tarah Insaan Bhi Swipe Kar...
article-image

In July 2023, Zareen appeared on Bharti Singh's podcast in which she revealed that she has no plans of getting married. "Nobody approaches on my face, if they are trying then I don't know. Mujhe nahi karni shaadi... I never want to get married. The way things are these days, shaadi hui teen mahine mein chod diya. Jis tarah khana swipe kar ke bula rahe hai log, us tarah insaan bhi swipe kar ke. So the world is very weird," she had said.

FPJ Shorts
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 52.21 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 132.93 Times
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 52.21 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 132.93 Times
Bombay HC Issues Notice To State, DGP On NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad’s Plea To Consolidate FIRs Over Dr BR Ambedkar Photograph Incident
Bombay HC Issues Notice To State, DGP On NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad’s Plea To Consolidate FIRs Over Dr BR Ambedkar Photograph Incident
Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video
Emotional Mehidy Hasan Miraz Dedicates Player Of Series Award To 'Martyred Student Protesters' In Bangladesh After Historic Test Wins In Pakistan; Video
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)
'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's Sister (Exclusive)

Zareen made her acting debut with the 2010 film Veer, opposite Salman Khan. She has also been a part of films like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and Aksar 2. She has also featured in Punjabi films like Jatt James Bond and Daaka. The actress was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele with Anshuman Jha.

Zareen and Shivashish had reportedly met through their common friend, actor Karanvir Bohra, who appeared on Bigg Boss 12 with Shivashish.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

7 Bollywood-Inspired Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion

7 Bollywood-Inspired Ganesh Chaturthi Ethnic Fashion

'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's...

'See Where It Got Us': Uruusa Javed On Being Identified As 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' Fame Uorfi Javed's...

Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections...

Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Row: There Will Be Objections...

In Pics: Yuvika Chaudhary Flaunts Baby Bump In Her Dreamy Maternity Photoshoot

In Pics: Yuvika Chaudhary Flaunts Baby Bump In Her Dreamy Maternity Photoshoot

Anubhav Sinha Loses Cool At Journalist Over Question On IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack Row: 'Aapne...

Anubhav Sinha Loses Cool At Journalist Over Question On IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack Row: 'Aapne...