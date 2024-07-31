Zareen Khan On Marriage After Breakup With Shivashish Mishra: 'Khane Ki Tarah Insaan Bhi Swipe Kar Ke Bula Rahe Hai Log'

Zareen Khan | Instagram

Actress Zareen Khan has always maintained a relatively private personal life. She has been linked to several people in the past, but she tends to keep her relationships away from the public eye. In 2021, she dated Bigg Boss 12 fame Shivashish Mishra. However, the duo reportedly broke up in early 2023. Now, the actress was questioned about her thoughts on marriage and whether she is seeking the love of her life.

The 37-year-old actress revealed that she has no plans to get married. In a conversation on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, she was asked whether her parents are looking for a suitable match for her and what her plans are regarding marriage.

To which she responded, 'Nobody approaches on my face, if they are trying then I don't know. Mujhe nahi karni koi shaadi. My irony of life is I never want to get married. No matter what you say it, like baggage, or whatever. The way things are these days, shaadi hui teen mahine mai chod diya. Jis tarah khana swipe kar ke bula rahe hai log, us tarah insaan bhi swipe kar ke. (The way people are ordering food these days with one swipe, that is how they call people at one swipe). So the world is very weird."

"I like the stories of my grandparents, they were together with each other till death. This kind of love is difficult to find these days. So I feel I don't have that thought in mind to get married," Zareen added.

Further, she was questioned by Bharti about the pressure that girls have these days of getting married, as their parents talk about it too. Zareen stated, "As such koi pressure nahi hai gharwalo so. The pressure only comes when my mother sees a marriage, and says, 'Tu bhi kar le shaadi ab'."

Zareen made her debut with the 2010 film Veer, opposite Salman Khan. She is best known for her roles in films such as Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, and Aksar 2. She has also featured in Punjabi films like Jatt James Bond and Daaka.

The actress was last seen in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele with Anshuman Jha. The film was written and directed by Harish Vyas and produced under the banner of First Ray Films.