'I Was Like A Creep': Zareen Khan Recalls Chasing Salman Khan On Bandra Streets, Staring At Him During Shoot

Actress Zareen Khan, who marked her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Veer in 2010, recently revealed that she was intimidated by the actor, and was even starstruck at one point. She also recalled an incident when she had chased the actor in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai before venturing into showbiz.

During her appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya's podcast, Zareen shared how she was "double or triple" her size when she had chased Salman on the streets.

"I remember how he would ride his cycle on Carter Road and I had chased him. I am sure he doesn’t even remember because I was double or triple my size," she recalled, adding that it was surreal for her to be cast opposite years later.

Zareen played the female lead opposite Salman in Veer (2010) and in 2011, she starred in the song 'Character Dheela' alongside the superstar. She shared that she would be intimidated by Salman but the actor would take efforts to make her comfortable.

"With Salman around, there is always some kind of fear that one feels. More than fear, it was intimidation. But he never made me feel that way. If he realised that I was intimidated by him then he would say something or do something to make me feel better," she shared.

She went on to say, "I was like a creep around him during the shoot," adding that she would just sit near Salman and stare at him, unable to believe that she was working with him.

After Veer and Ready, Zareen went on to star in films like Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, Wajah Tum Ho, Aksar 2, 1921, and others.