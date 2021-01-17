YouTube Binge: From Danse Macabre to Six Shooter, five short films that will give you goosebumps

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri director forayed into filmmaking with this 27-minute black comedy that went on to win the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film. Shot almost entirely inside a moving train, this grim tale has all the essential elements that would go on to become part of his trademark style — the crackling dialogues, the concise character development, the intermittent spurts of blood and gore, the macabre humour, and a dwelling on the cathartic power of death. In fact, it is essentially a film about death and how it impacts life… and how at the end of the day, it is all a big twisted joke. The stunningly written material by the playwright-turned-screenwriter and director is steeped deep in his Irish existentialism and goes to some very dark places but the short duration makes sure you are hooked throughout. Also, a must-watch for the breakout performance by the brilliant Rúaidhrí Conroy. The son of Brendan Conroy, who also stars in the short, reminds one of the young Leonardo DiCaprio.

Swimmer (2012)

Director: Lynne Ramsay