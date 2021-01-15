Weekend Binge List: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar

The first season of Gullak was hilarious and the small-town crazy antics of the Mishra family were a big hit with the digital bingers. The second season is here at last and it is as witty and entertaining as season one. The Mishra family is as amusing and comical as before and their anecdotes are hysterically funny. Guaranteed to blow away the cobwebs and put you in a good mood.

Also releasing...

Obviously, viewers are waiting with bated breath for the dark political drama Tandav (Amazon Prime Video) with its stellar star cast of Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Tandav explores the manipulative thorny world of politics and does keep you hooked throughout. But we seriously loved Renuka Shahane’s Tribhanga (Netflix), which is about a dysfunctional family comprising three women (Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar). Derived from Indian classical dance poses, this film is sensitively made and of course, the three women are truly amazing. Renuka Shahane scores with this film. Her writing is on point and her direction is deft and sensitive.