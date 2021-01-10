From Maara to Marvel Studios Legends: Here's your weekend binge guide

History of Swear Words
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Quirky, fun and amazingly entertaining… This show is an education in obscenities: The history lesson you didn’t know you needed! History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Cage curses and swears with élan throughout this series and we truly believe no other actor could have got away with so much profanity. It’s Cage all the way and thankfully, before your ears turn a scarlet red, the episodes are short and well ‘cussed’!
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
This TV series has been around from 2016 and has been rated amongst the top 10 in many countries. Season 5 sees Raphael Rowe, who has spent years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, volunteering to go behind bars in the Philippines, Greenland and South Africa. This time, the spotlight is on the toughest prisons in the world where life is super hard. The season gives a peek into the lives of the prisoners, what prison guards feel about their work, living and surviving inside a tough terrain. The show is brutal and packs quite a punch.
Maara
Platform: Amazon Prime
Language: Tamil
Madhavan has this rare ability to own whichever character he essays, and he does so in this remake of the Malayalam film Charlie (the original starred Dulquer Salman and Parvathy Thiruvothu). For the remake, Dulquer’s character has been tweaked to suit Madhavan’s age and sensibilities. The story revolves around a woman who runs away from home to escape getting married to a man she doesn’t love. She is in search of a soulmate, who her heart and soul desires. Her adventurous escape lands her in a rented room where she finds an intriguing sketchbook of the previous occupant. What unfolds is a quirky tale of thrills, humour and adventure. Madhavan aces and he’s the one who holds the entire film together and makes it extremely watchable.
Surviving Death
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Something that has been debated, argued and discussed from aeons…Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? The show intertwines first-hand accounts from those who have had near death experiences with innovative research, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence. If you are one of those OTT buffs who binges on these kind of documentaries, then this one is must watch!
Marvel Studios: Legends
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
You have loved the Marvel series, now Marvel Studios: Legends spotlights each of Marvel’s much-loved characters and traces his or her journey. The first episode is of Wanda Maximoff’s growth and how she bonds with her own destiny. The episodes are short yet extremely informative, and you will definitely love it especially if you are a Marvel fan.