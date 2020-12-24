What's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar? Here's your perfect binge-watch guide for this weekend

Searching for new series and movies to watch this weekend? Look no further!
Here's a list of recently released shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5 and Hulu to binge-watch this weekend:
Coolie No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video
David Dhawan’s upcoming comedy 'Coolie No. 1', featuring Varun Dhawana and Sara Ali Khan is all set for its Christmas release.
Prime members across 200 countries and territories can stream the world premiere of Coolie No.1 on December 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
It is a new take on 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
Soul on Disney+ Hotstar
Pete Docter, the man who directed Up, Inside Out and Monsters, Inc. is back with a new animation flick for Pixar, and that is reason enough to get excited if you are a toon movie buff. Soul mostly lives up to the hype that preceded the film, serving an entertainer for all ages and pushing the envelope on animation art spectacularly with signature Pixar relish.
The film is about a jazz pianist who finds himself in the 'Great Beyond' after an accident, except that he is not quite ready to go.
Sandwiched Forever on SonyLIV
Featuring Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Atul Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth Shah, and Lubna Salim, this is your show if you were missing 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi', or 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', or 'Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai'.
Rohan Sippy's 'Sandwiched Forever' is the story of Naina (Aahana Kumra) and Sameer (Kunaal Roy Kapoor), a young couple starting out in life. Naina, feisty and full of life seems like the perfect foil for her absent-minded and admittedly lazy other half Sameer, a game developer.
Torbaaz on Netflix
Sanjay Dutt-starrer 'Torbaaz' is a story about child suicide bombers. Dutt plays the role of an army officer, who wants to give the 'children of war' a ray of hope.
The film, directed by Girish Malik, also stars Rahul Dev and Nargis Fakhri.