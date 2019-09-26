You're out of space in a football stadium? Hasan Minhaj on being denied entry at Howdy Modi

In the show, he told Meyers: "Prime Minister Modi had sold out NRG stadium... 50,000 plus people showed up and then Donald Trump was like I'll open. And I was like 'I gotta go this is like Jay-Z and Beyonce of... known nationalism'."

"Imagine a J and B concert but with no Black or White people and no coolness at all."

"....I have to be there. We submitted our press credentials and immediately got an e-mail saying 'we are out of space'. You are out of space in a football stadium? C'mon," said Minhaj, in the talk show.

He said the organisers told him he has been denied entry "because of some of the comments you have made".

The comedian said he watched the show on a screen at the parking lot of the stadium.

Minhaj was allegedly barred from entering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy Modi' rally in Houston on Sunday.