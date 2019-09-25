Hasan Minhaj, the comedian speaks on not being allowed to attend the Howdy Modi event in Houston, Texas

Hasan Minhaj, the creator of the political comedy show ‘The Patriot’s Act’ on Netflix, was reportedly denied entry at the Howdy Modi event host at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

At the show ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, Hasan revealed that he was denied entry to the stadium. The authorities informed him that some of his comments on Prime Minister Modi were not appreciated.

The video proof of the interaction between Minhaj and the authorities went viral online on the day of the event. Hasan said that the authorities informed him that he was blacklisted from the vent due to his comments on the Indian PM. Hasan ended up watching the live broadcast of the event in the parking lot of the stadium.

However, things took a wild turn when Hasan was mentioned during the event at the same time he was not allowed to enter the stadium. Hasan’s picture was displayed at the event and honoured for being a part of the Indian diaspora and contributing to comedy in the USA.

Hasan commented on the event during the late-night show, he said, “Do you understand what’s happening… they were honouring me for my comedy, while also blackmailing me and blackballing me,”.

Hasan Minhaj often criticises political leaders and their politics on his show ‘The Patriot’s Act’. The show streamed an episode called ‘Indian Elections’ where Hasan talked about the Pulwama attack, cow lynchings, Balakot strike, unemployment and other controversial topics.