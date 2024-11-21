 ‘Your Role Gets Changed Anytime’: Deepshikha Nagpal On World Television Day (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Your Role Gets Changed Anytime’: Deepshikha Nagpal On World Television Day (Exclusive)

‘Your Role Gets Changed Anytime’: Deepshikha Nagpal On World Television Day (Exclusive)

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Deepshikkha Nagpal opens up on how television has evolved over the years and how tv as a medium connects one to the viewers faster.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
article-image

Actress Dipshikkha Naggpal, who is known for shows like Shaktimaan, Son Pari, Shararat and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, says that TV plays a big role in people’s lives. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Dipshikkha says that actors have become household names because of TV.

Read Also
Deepshika Nagpal Reveals Seeing Psychiatrist After Realising Need For ‘Help’: ‘Spoke About Why...
article-image

”Television has changed the entire outlook or thought process of society. I think television is very, very influential in people's lives. It's vice versa: whatever is happening in society, they're showing on television, and whatever they're showing on television reflects in society. The only thing is, because of television, actors become household names if they are doing any television show or reality show. That’s the biggest plus point,” she says.

She adds, “Any medium, whether it's film or television, impacts public opinion because people follow what they see. But TV especially, because in urban areas and tier-3 cities, the main audience is still television. Housewives, children, and others who have free time often turn to TV. There are so many options on TV now, so it has a strong impact on people's lives.”

Read Also
Deepshika Nagpal Reveals Seeing Psychiatrist After Realising Need For ‘Help’: ‘Spoke About Why...
article-image

Reflecting on the changes in the TV industry, she shares, “I began my television journey during the Doordarshan era with Ajnabi. My decision to transition from films to TV was driven by the opportunity to explore creative roles and engaging subjects. Back then, TV was incredibly popular, and everything was well-planned in advance. Today, the landscape has changed entirely. With so many channels and abundant choices for viewers, a show needs to be exceptional to stay relevant and succeed.”

FPJ Shorts
‘Your Role Gets Changed Anytime’: Deepshikha Nagpal On World Television Day (Exclusive)
‘Your Role Gets Changed Anytime’: Deepshikha Nagpal On World Television Day (Exclusive)
How Adani Group Stocks Ended The Day Amid Allegations: A Market Dive
How Adani Group Stocks Ended The Day Amid Allegations: A Market Dive
Rann Utsav, Hornbill To Manali Carnival: India's Top Winter Festival & Cultural Events You Must Visit
Rann Utsav, Hornbill To Manali Carnival: India's Top Winter Festival & Cultural Events You Must Visit
AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma Likely To Join Team India In Australia On November 24
AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma Likely To Join Team India In Australia On November 24

She adds, “Television is a very strong medium for storytelling, but it depends on TRPs. The tracks get changed suddenly, so you cannot stay with a fixed mindset about your role—it can change at any time.”

Ask her how it helps in building a connection with the audience, she says, “With TV, it’s very easy to build a connection with the audience. Once your show is liked by the viewers, you become a household name. People start loving you more because you are easily accessible to them on TV, which brings you closer to them.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Your Role Gets Changed Anytime’: Deepshikha Nagpal On World Television Day (Exclusive)

‘Your Role Gets Changed Anytime’: Deepshikha Nagpal On World Television Day (Exclusive)

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

AR Rahman Apologised To Me For Disliking Humma Humma Remake, Says Badshah

AR Rahman Apologised To Me For Disliking Humma Humma Remake, Says Badshah

The Rana Daggubati Show OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Reality Show

The Rana Daggubati Show OTT Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch The Reality Show

My Husband Is Going And May Not Come Back: Divyendu Sharma On What Firefighters Families Go Through

My Husband Is Going And May Not Come Back: Divyendu Sharma On What Firefighters Families Go Through