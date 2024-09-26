 ‘You See Very Ordinary People On Screen Today’: Delnaaz Irani On Changing Standards Of Entertainment Industry (Exclusive)
Delnaaz Irani, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal speaks about how the focus is no more on good looks in the entertainment industry today.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Contrary to the belief that you need to be extremely good-looking to survive in showbiz, actress Delnaaz Irani says the industry has become more inclusive. She believes the idea that only a certain look works in the industry is a thing of the past, with talent now being valued more than appearance.

Today, there's room for everyone, even for those with a 'girl-next-door' look who aren't too glamorous. We have a whole range of people—very rural, very rustic—who aren't focused on makeup, glamour, glitz, fashion trends, or dressing up. You see very ordinary people on screen, so I beg to differ from the old notion. There was a time, yes, when good looks were essential to survive in the entertainment industry, but now I feel it's open to everyone. Even if you're not conventionally attractive, but you're incredibly talented, you'll still get your share of fame," she says.

However, Delnaaz emphasizes that luck plays a huge role in the industry. "In our entertainment industry, you can be extremely good-looking and super talented, but if luck doesn't favor you, you won't stick around. I think it’s a mix of 25% looks, 25% talent, and 50% luck. In fact, if luck is on your side, even if you're not conventionally attractive or particularly talented, you can still make a mark," she adds.

She continues, "There are so many people in this industry surviving purely on luck. Some are quite overrated, benefiting from their good fortune, while so many truly talented individuals are sitting at home, unnoticed."

'You See Very Ordinary People On Screen Today': Delnaaz Irani On Changing Standards Of Entertainment Industry (Exclusive)
