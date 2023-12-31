New Year 2024: Delnaaz Irani, Addinath Kothare, Ishita Dutta & Other Celebs Share Their Learnings From 2023, Resolutions & More

As 2023 came to an end, the entire world is ready to start afresh in the new year with a cleaner slate. The Free Press Journal got in touch with numerous celebrities, who shed light on their achievements, lows and highs in 2023, and their resolutions and prayers for 2024.

Have a look:

Delnaaz Irani

New Years have always meant house parties for us. All our friends and family members get together, eat scrumptious food, dance, laugh and welcome the new year with the biggest smiles. The year 2023 had been full of learning and unlearning. I have become more calm and patient. Professionally speaking, work was a bit slow, but newer things did happen as I ventured into the OTT world with The Archies, but I hope 2024 is much better. I am looking for more meaningful work in the new year, that will actually make me happy. My new year resolution is to take care of myself and focus on my health -- physically, mentally and emotionally.

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth

This year, New Year is extremely special as we have our son Vayu with us. 2023 is the best year of our lives as we welcomed our son and now we cannot imagine life without him. Every morning, we wake up and have the brightest smiles on our faces looking at our little one. Vayu has completely changed our lives! He is the biggest gift of our lives. The biggest lesson we have learnt this year is to live in the present and cherish the moments right in front of us instead of worrying about the future.

Addinath Kothare

My resolution is to adhere to a disciplined approach in managing my time and scheduling fitness activities. I believe that maintaining discipline provides freedom, as it allows me to pursue my goals and achieve what I desire. The year 2024 appears promising, contrasting with the challenges of 2023 when I lost both grandparents. As I aim for a year of letting go, I anticipate embracing new experiences and projects. Stepping into the shoes of intriguing characters in upcoming announcements is a prospect I look forward to.

Surbhi Chandna

Usually, I travel during the New Year holidays, but December had been very eventful for me, so I welcomed 2024 at my new house. Professionally, 2023 was not that interesting, but on a personal level, it was immense fun. I learnt a lot of perseverance in 2023 and I have learnt how to channelise my energy in the right direction and for the right things. I am looking forward to a great 2024 because I have a very interesting project that will be released, plus I also want to do something really good on the web. So hopefully, 2024 will be a year of growth for me, both personally and professionally.

Riddhima Pandit

2023 was a year of growth and learning, pushing our boundaries and discovering new depths as performers. Overall, it was a year of artistic fulfillment and memorable experiences on screen. One of the biggest lessons I learnt is the importance of continuous growth and improvement. Acting is a craft that requires constant learning and I believe in discovering new techniques, exploring different genres, and challenging myself to take on diverse roles. I'm looking forward to some exciting projects and opportunities in 2024! It's always thrilling to embark on new acting ventures, explore different characters, and collaborate with talented individuals in the industry. I can't wait to see what the future holds and dive into some amazing stories on screen.

Vivek Dahiya

The year 2023 has taught me a lot of patience and there has been a lot of mulling over what is and what could be. The biggest lesson that I've learnt this year is to not be judgmental. I did judge people and marked them down, but they turned out to be fabulous people. It has been a year of learning on many levels and as much as I would have loved it to be more impactful, I still feel blessed to have made it through this year and come out stronger and with a new hope of a better 2024. My new year resolution is that I will try to finish all the unread books in my library and not buy a new one until I am done with the ones I have. I also wish to learn how to skydive solo this year, apart from being a part of engaging work.

Shanthi Priya

2023 was a rollercoaster ride! It had its ups and downs, but overall, it was a year of growth, challenges, and unexpected surprises. The biggest lesson I learned in 2023 was the importance of resilience and adaptability. Life can throw curveballs at us, but it's how we handle them that truly matters. In 2024, I'm looking forward to new opportunities, personal growth, and making unforgettable memories with loved ones. I'm excited to see what the year has in store for me! My New Year resolution is to focus on self-care and prioritise my well-being. I want to take time for myself, engage in activities that bring me joy, and maintain a healthy work-life balance.