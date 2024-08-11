'You Made Theaters Turn Into Carnivals': Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel Celebrate 1 Year Of Gadar 2 (VIDEO)

Gadar 2 |

Sunny Deol witnessed mega success after over two decades with 'Gadar 2' alongside Ameesha Patel. Celebrating one year of the film on Sunday, the lead actors penned a special message.

Taking to Instagram handle, Tara Singh a.k.a Sunny Deol shared a heartwarming video featuring a song from the film to audience reactions in theatres.

In a post, he wrote, "1 year of the revolution in my life #Gadar2. The love you all showered from across the globe, the way that you all made the release a festival, the way you celebrated Tara Singh and his family, made theaters turn into carnivals was and will be unmatched for a long time. Your love has injected a new life into all of us and this success is all yours. Love Tara Singh #1YearOfGadar2 #HindustanKiAsliBlockbuster."

Ameesha shared a BTS picture featuring herself and Sunny, along with a note. The note read, "Today as GADAR 2 celebrates its 1st anniversary, a heartfelt thank you for creating a TSUNAMI at the box office and making it "Hindustan ka asli Blockbuster, congrats to team GADAR 2 and the love of SAKINA's life her TARA SINGH @iamsunnydeol."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The film saw Sunny reprising his role as Tara Singh from the iconic movie 'Gadar' (2001). The audience accepted the sequel with open arms and let Sunny's "dhai kilo ka hath" create history at the box office. After 'Pathaan', Gadar 2' became one of the fastest movies to reach the Rs 500 crore club.

Meanwhile, Sunny is teaming up with director Gopichand Malineni for his next film.

The news was unveiled by Sunny Deol himself recently on social media, where he shared a concept poster of the film and declared, "Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM.

Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy. Mass feast loading. Shoot begins soon." The movie, yet to be titled, is set to be produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and TG Vishwa Prasad.

Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography, while the music will be composed by Thaman S, adding to the grandeur of the action-packed narrative.

According to reports, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra will play pivotal roles in the film.

Apart from this, Sunny is also set to appear in Rajkumar Santoshi's historical drama 'Lahore 1947', marking his first collaboration with Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Additionally, Sunny is set to come up with a 'Border' sequel.