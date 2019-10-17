You can still get the same exact lipstick as Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green

Friends is the most loved show ever. Jenifer Aniston’s iconic role of Rachel Green became a fashion icon with her casual look always on point.
Well, Rachel’s look may have been an inspiration but this fact about her lipstick is going to blow you away. The lipstick Jennifer wore in Friends is still available out there and the price is good enough to not hurt your pocket.
Let’s all be the same shade as Rachel Green.
Friends is the most fan loved show to ever exist. The show completed 25 years since of being on air.
Friends fame Jennifer Aniston blew the internet away with her recent Instagram debut. What better way to debut on the photo sharing app than to share a picture of the entire cast of the show. Within an hour of her debut, the actor's page attracted more than 116,000 followers and her first post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes before crashing.
Jennifer Aniston’s character Rach has a seperate fan base. It was the most iconic character on the show.
Jennifer recently revealed that the shade she used to wear in Friends will always be a favourite shade. She also said that she will always carry it. The orange lipstick that became a signature look of Rach is MAC’s Paramount. And guess what? You can get the same lipstick for only Rs. 1400.
We’re already on our way to the MAC store to get Rach’s brick orange lipstick.
