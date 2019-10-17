You can still get the same exact lipstick as Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green

Friends is the most loved show ever. Jenifer Aniston’s iconic role of Rachel Green became a fashion icon with her casual look always on point.

Well, Rachel’s look may have been an inspiration but this fact about her lipstick is going to blow you away. The lipstick Jennifer wore in Friends is still available out there and the price is good enough to not hurt your pocket.

Let’s all be the same shade as Rachel Green.

Friends fame Jennifer Aniston blew the internet away with her recent Instagram debut. What better way to debut on the photo sharing app than to share a picture of the entire cast of the show. Within an hour of her debut, the actor's page attracted more than 116,000 followers and her first post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes before crashing.