The one with blow? Twitter is very curious about the white powder on Jennifer Aniston's first Instagram picture

Jennifer Aniston made a spectacular debut on Instagram that sent the social media site crashing.

In her debut, Aniston shared a photo of hers with fellow "Friends" alums -- Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

"And now we're Instagram 'FRIENDS' too. HI INSTAGRAM," she captioned the photo, which has so far received over 7.7 million likes.

Within an hour of her debut, the actor's page attracted more than 116,000 followers and her first post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes before crashing, reported The Guardian.

Although fans were happy with Jennifer's comeback on the photosharing app. People couldn't help but notice 'the white thing' in the picture.

In the picture, there seems to be a white powder-like substance on the phone.

Twitterati are already claiming that those are lines of coke on top of the phone.

Here are some tweets that will leave you wondering what's that white thing on the phone: