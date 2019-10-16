Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram, breaks record with 'Friends' reunion selfie

New Delhi: The 'Friends' have reunited on Instagram as Jennifer Aniston has finally made her debut on the social media platform! The actor's first picture on the platform is none other than a 'Friends' reunion with Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.
"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," Aniston wrote sharing her first picture.
As soon as the Emmy-winner made her account, scores of celebrities including her 'The Morning Show' co-actor Reese Witherspoon welcomed her in the comment section writing, "YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!" Actor Sara Foster too left her a comment which read, "I guess you didn't go with the nude like I suggested, but this pic is cute too. So happy you are here!!!!!!!" The 50-year old was recently seen reuniting with Cox when the latter shared a picture of the two with LeBlanc.
"A rare night and I love it," she had written.
In just a while of making the account, Aniston raked in over 130,000 followers. She has been a part of the tinsel town for over two decades now and now as her next outing, she is awaiting the release of the Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show' which centers around a story of sexual misconduct.
It is set to premiere on November 1.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)