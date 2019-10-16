Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram, breaks record with 'Friends' reunion selfie

As soon as the Emmy-winner made her account, scores of celebrities including her 'The Morning Show' co-actor Reese Witherspoon welcomed her in the comment section writing, "YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!" Actor Sara Foster too left her a comment which read, "I guess you didn't go with the nude like I suggested, but this pic is cute too. So happy you are here!!!!!!!" The 50-year old was recently seen reuniting with Cox when the latter shared a picture of the two with LeBlanc.

"A rare night and I love it," she had written.

In just a while of making the account, Aniston raked in over 130,000 followers. She has been a part of the tinsel town for over two decades now and now as her next outing, she is awaiting the release of the Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show' which centers around a story of sexual misconduct.

It is set to premiere on November 1.