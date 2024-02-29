Yodha Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra's Action Sequences Steal The Show, Don't Miss Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ Reference

On Thursday, the makers of Yodha unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the Student Of The Year actor wrote, "A soldier, a hijack, and countless mysteries within. Catch the #Yodha in action as he takes flight on a mission like no other! ✈️🔥#YodhaTrailer out now! #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Check out the trailer:

The 2 minute 49 seconds trailer shows a glimpse of Sidharth's character as he follows the footsteps of his father, played by Ronit Roy by becoming a soldier. He is also seen wearing a uniform. It also gave glimpses of Disha Patani as an air hostess and Raashii Khanna too.

In the trailer, Malhotra also does Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose and deliver Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's dialogue. He tells Raashii, "Aise bade bade mission pe aisi choti-moti galtiyaan hoti rehti hai Senorita."

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action-packed trailer of Yodha promises an adrenaline-fueled experience. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force, also starring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.