Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's Yodha Release Postponed For The 4th Time; Check New Date

The makers of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna's Yodha shared intriguing posters of the film on Tuesday and also announced the film's new release date. The makers have decided to postpone the official release date of the film for the fourth time.

Yodha was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on December 15, 2023. However, it has now been pushed to March 15, 2024.

It may be noted that Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal are scheduled to release on December 1. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas is also set to release on December 8. Other films releasing in December are Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar. However, the release dates of both these films have not been announced officially yet.

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's Telugu movie Operation Valentine is also scheduled to release on December 8.

Meanwhile, the new posters of Yodha is quite captivating and does a great job of portraying Sidharth as a strong and fearless protagonist. He stands tall amidst chaos and destruction and suggests that he is a force to be reckoned with. His character is likely to face significant challenges in the film. The poster also highlights his resilience and determination, indicating that he won't back down easily.

Sharing the posters on his official Instagram account, Sidharth wrote, "Gear up for a touchdown full of action & thrill!👊 Fasten your seatbelts, #Yodha will be landing on 15th March, 2024."

Earlier, Yodha was scheduled to release on November 11, 2022. Post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, and then to September 15. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the film is based on hijacking.

