Yodha Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Turns Commando To Save Passengers From Hijack

Finally, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film. Sidharth took to Instagram and treated fans with the official teaser.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "We've taken off! Gear up for the high-octane action on its way. #YodhaTeaser out now. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

In the teaser video, Sidharth is seen as a commando on a thrilling rescue operation. He can be seen fighting terrorists to save a hijacked flight. Disha plays, who is also in the lead role, dons responsibility of a cabin crew person.

As soon as the video was released, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC." Another user commented, "Awesome and spectacular action." "IT'S MIND-BLOWING," another comment read. Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15 this year.

Makers revealed the teaser release date video that he captioned, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15." In the video, a team of skydivers descend from the skies to unveil the action thriller film amidst the clouds, high above the azure waters of Dubai. The poster showcases the 'Shershaah' actor in his action avatar while holding an assault rifle.

Last year, the makers unveiled two posters of the film. In the poster, Sidharth exudes confidence and intensity. The first poster depicts him in uniform, clutching a gun against a backdrop of an aeroplane. The other poster depicts him in the middle of a fight, wearing a plain white T-shirt with some dust on it and wielding a broken glass bottle, ready to strike his opponent.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022 and the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, September 15, December 15 and then moved it to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is streaming on an OTT platform.