Alia Bhatt Thanks Sidharth Malhotra For Giving The ‘First Love’ Of Her Life, But It’s Not What You Think |

Karan Johar's 'Students' Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were seen gracing the famous 'Koffee' couch on the recent episode of ' Koffee with Karan Season 8'. Varun and Sidharth made their acting debut with Karan Johar's film 'Student of the Year' which also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

During the episode, KJo played a special video message of Alia Bhatt in which she talked about her equation with her first co-actors. Talking about Sidharth, the 'Raazi' actor said, "Sid is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesn't party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent Punjabiness in him. He just knows how to get people going, he's really good. Also, he is really hilarious, he is the first person to fall asleep at his own birthday party."

Alia thanked the 'Thank God' actor for giving her the first love of her life.

She said, "I'm very thankful to Sid because he's given me the first love of my life which is Edward." Edward is Alia's cat which was gifted by Sidharth.

The 'Darlings' actor posts pictures of her cat, Edward on her social media at regular intervals. At times, her pet accompanies her during her gym regime, morning schedules, and me-time.

Post 'Student of the Year', Alia and Sidharth also worked together in Karan Johar's 'Kapoor and Sons'.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller web series 'Indian Police Force' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in January 2024. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Yodha' in his kitty.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.