PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt Redefines Glamour In A Bold Crimson Jumpsuit At An Event In Mumbai 

By: Oshin Fernandes | November 23, 2023
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently attended an event in Mumbai where she managed to grab eyeballs with her fashionable couture.
Bhatt wore a crimson Gucci mini jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. Not to mention, she is the brand ambassador for the luxury label.
Alia let her shiny sleek tresses do the talking as she sported a shorter haircut with some lighter pieces to amp it up.
Her makeup comprised of brown smokey eyes, with a hint of shimmer. The actress opted for a nude lip and let her skin shine given how dewy it appeared.
Alia accessorised her look with chunky pieces of gold jewellery that included a pair of earrings and a bracelet.
The actress’s footwear stole the show as they were straight out of the runway. She wore a pair of crimson loafers with mammoth heels. Here, she's beside Karan Johar.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in the Vasan Bala directorial titled ‘Jigra’.
