Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana Grace GQ Men Of The Year 2023

By: Vijayalakshmi Narayanan | November 23, 2023
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were among the many stars who dazzled at the GQ Men Of The Year 2023 Awards. While Alia's look was styled entirely by Gucci, KJo was styled in Valentino and Gucci. Alia was also awarded the Outstanding Achievement honour while Karan was given the Director Of The Year award
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shahid Kapoor arrived at the do in Helen Anthony blazer and pants. He was awarded the Actor Of The Year for his performance in Farzi
Ayushmann Khurrana walked away with the honour as Progressive Performer for his role in Dream Girl 2
Konkona Sen Sharma , who looks stunning in Dior, was awarded the Creative Maverick title for her work in The Mirror, which was one out of four stories in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2
Sunny Deol was awarded the Leading Man honour for his work in Gadar 2. He's accompanied by his sons Karan and Rajveer
The dapper Aditya Roy Kapur was awarded the Excellence in Acting honour for his roles in Gumraah and The Night Manager
Manushi Chhillar is a dream in this shimmering gown
Alaya F keeps it simple in a metallic sheath dress
Wamiqa Gabbi opted for a pin-striped suit at the do
Shruti Haasan opts for her all-time favourite colour, black
Rasika Duggal is a vision in this champagne coloured ensemble
Mouni Roy arrives at the gala with hubby Suraj Nambiar
Ridhi Dogra was seen in attendance wearing a purple blazer and pants paired with a black tube
Kirti Kulhari wore a wrap dress paired with a blazer
There's something very heavenly about Ali Fazal's ethnic black outfit
Haven't we missed seeing Dino Morea looking this handsome on our feeds?
Shantanu Maheshwari chooses an elaborate silver and black ensemble for the evening
Thanks For Reading!