Alia Bhatt Exudes Glamour In Brown Sequinned Dress On Koffee With Karan 8

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 15, 2023
Alia Bhatt is all set to grace Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 with her sister-in-law, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Alia Bhatt stunned in a sequinned bodycon dress from the Italian couture brand 16 Arlington, which costs ₹138,200.
Alia Bhatt's heels were from Saint Laurent. The dress featured a cut-out and a leg slit.
Sharing the photos on her social media handle, Alia Bhatt wrote, "and that’s the tea… i mean Koffee."
Alia Bhatt flaunted her toned physique as she posed for a picture.
Alia Bhatt kept her makeup subtle but went for a dramatic eye look while wearing her iconic nude lip shade.
Alia Bhatt recently celebrated Diwali with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in which he was seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheeks.
Alia Bhatt won the National Award for Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
On the work front, Alia will be seen in Director Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.
