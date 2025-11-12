Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 12: Arman & Abhira Edge Close To Solving AI Video Scandal

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Instagram (Star Plus)

As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episode (November 12) begins, Arman learns the identity of the person who created the AI video. Later in the episode, we get a glimpse of what happens next. As Arman and Abhira go for Maira's PTA meeting, Madhav and Vidya ask them not to worry and to come back home after the meeting.

On the other hand, Maira prays to God that her mother and father do not attend the PTA meeting. However, she is left disappointed when she sees them arrive. They meet Maira's new class teacher, who accuses her of altering the marks on her report card. One of the students confirms that Maira did change the numbers. The teacher then takes Maira and her parents to the principal's office, warning that she might be suspended. Arman stands by Maira and later discovers that she was not the one who changed the marks.

When Arman and Abhira ask for the school's CCTV footage, another student admits to being responsible for altering Maira's report card. Later, Maira goes up to the podium to introduce her parents to the entire class. She declares that she is taking back her apology, insisting that her parents have done nothing wrong.

Varun wakes up in someone else's house and realises it is Abir's. Abir recalls meeting Varun the previous night while he was drinking alone. They returned home together and coincidentally fell asleep at his place. When Abir wakes up, he calls Abhira and informs Arman about the name of the person who made the video.

At the end of the episode, Maira finds her lucky charm and believes it is a sign from God. She then decides not to leave the house.

