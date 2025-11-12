Anupamaa Written Update, November 12: Tension Rises As Prem's Scam In Kothari Business Is Revealed

Anupamaa | YouTube (Star Plus)

In today’s episode of Anupamaa (November 12), Pari loses her calm after learning that Raja has agreed to call off the wedding. A worried Kinjal seeks Anupamaa’s help to console her daughter. Anupamaa, understanding the gravity of the situation, promises to stand by Pari’s side during this difficult time.

Anupama wonders when the day will come when families stop prioritising their sons and start accepting their daughters-in-law as their own daughters. She then has a flashback of her first husband.

Meanwhile, Mahi is seen preparing her bed for the wedding night with Gautam. While having a conversation, Mahi tells Gautam that she feels disheartened for Gautam is not getting credit for his work. She says, "Main kal hi papa se baat karungi." Since this was what Gautam wanted, he gives a wicked smile.

On the other hand, Rahi plans to reveal Gautam’s misdeeds in the business to Param. However, Anupama disagrees and advises Rahi to inform Prem about the situation first. Unbeknown to Rahi, it is not Gautam who is behind the scam, but her own husband, Prem, who has played the deceitful part. Prem urges Rahi not to inform this to Parag and affirms he will handle the situation.

After the first rasoi when Motiba asks Parag to give Mahi the gift. Parag asks Mahi to ask what she wants. She then smartly asks him to make Gautam the CEO of the company. As Parag makes the decision, Rahi stops him, with everyone thinking she will reveal the scam that has happened in the business. When asked for the proof, Rahi says the family to see the account. When asked from Gautam who did the fraud, he reveals Prem's name.

Meanwhile, Shah family gets shocked knowing Pari and his father have left to meet Kothari family. Anupama follows them and reaches Kothari house in the end only to find Prem shouting at Rahi.

Anupamaa November 13 Episode

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anupama will get the flashback as she sees Prem shouting at Rahi. Anupama interferes in their fight, but Prem asks her mother-in-law to stay away from it.